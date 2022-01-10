Click to share this via email

Halsey is proving just how much of a die-hard Lakers fan she really is.

The singer was not having it after last night’s western conference game when Grizzlies player Desmond Bane came after LeBron James with his rude demeanor.

The 23-year-old Memphis guard was evidently chirping throughout the entire Lakers’ home game against his opposing team. The match heated up to the point where James shoved Bane for his endless running mouth.

LeBron James pushes whoever he wants with no repercussions. pic.twitter.com/a3DYKLKY5f — Joey Sulipeck FOX13 (@joeysulipeck) January 10, 2022

Halsey, who was sitting courtside throughout the action, had a few things to say to Bane after the aggressive game.

The award-winning singer took to Twitter to express her anger, writing, “Courtside observations: Bane got an unnaturally loud and rude big a** f***in mouth.”

Grizzlies’ fans quickly responded to the since-deleted tweet, firing their own shots at the unimpressed “Eastside” singer.

Halsey and Alev at the Lakers game tonight pic.twitter.com/CeYL39rDE2 — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsiders) January 10, 2022

“Bruh shut the f*** up,” Halsey replied to one fan. “This man LeBron almost had to give him a masterclass in decorum.”

“Everyone s*** talks but word on the court was ‘he’s a problem,'” she said.

ok so Desmond Bane said something that LeBron was extremely displeased about so he decided to do this after the free throws at the other end pic.twitter.com/E5PDFo7Vue — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 10, 2022

Bane responded to Halsey’s comments by expressing his thoughts through a few laughing emojis and a thumbs down. He later deleted the tweet.