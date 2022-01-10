The story of Uber is here as viewers get to know the “bad boy of tech.”

The anthology drama is based on the nonfiction book by Mike Isaac of the same name and follows the rise and fall of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt).

Also starring in the series is Uma Thurman as Arianna Huffington, Kyle Chandler as venture capitalist Bill Gurley and Hank Azaria as Tim Cook.

“The best thing about Travis is he is willing to run through walls to win. The worse thing about him is he thinks everything is a wall,” Chandler’s Gurley says in the trailer.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Travis Kalanick and Kyle Chandler as Bill Gurley in SUPER PUMPED: THE BATTLE FOR UBER. Photo credit: Elizabeth Morris/SHOWTIME.

The official synopsis reads, “The roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley.”

The series premiere for “Super Pumped” drives its way to Showtime on Feb. 27.