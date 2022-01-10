Kelly Rizzo has released an emotional statement after the death of her husband Bob Saget.

“My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” she told People. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”

READ MORE: Bob Saget Dead At 65

Saget was found unresponsive at his Orlando hotel room on Sunday. When paramedics arrived at the scene he was pronounced dead.

Authorities confirmed “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case” were found, but a full investigation into his death could take 10-12 weeks.

He was 65-years-old.

Rizzo and Saget met in 2015 and have been married since 2018.

Rizzo added, “When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time.”

Saget is survived by Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, 34, Laura, 32, and Jennifer, 29, who he shares with ex-Sherri Kramer.

READ MORE: Bob Saget Talks About The Importance Of Comedy In One Of His Final Interviews: ‘You’re Doing Something Great For People’

Aubrey shared the last text her dad sent her hours before his death that simply read, “Thank u. Love u. Showtime!”

In a statement to ET Canada on Sunday, Saget’s family said, “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”