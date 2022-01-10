Click to share this via email

Ayesha Curry is shutting down all reports that she and Steph Curry have an open marriage.

Ayesha was busy praising her NBA hubby’s GQ shoot on Instagram writing, “Good gracious God almighty” when a commenter weighed in.

“But yet you still want an open relationship,” they wrote as documented by The Shade Room. “If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already.”

The Canadian born beauty quipped back, “don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is?”

Adding, “Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

The two met as teens but started dating years later. They have been married since 2011 and share kids Riley, 9, Ryan, 6, and Canon, 3.