Starz has the newest look at “Power Book IV: Force”.

The newly dropped trailer on Monday sees Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan take Chicago by storm.

Leaving New York behind after the death of his girlfriend and friend Ghost, Tommy gets caught up with Chicago’s drug gangs.

“He lost his brother Ghost. He lost the woman he loves, Holly, and their unborn child. He lost Keisha. His mother is non-existent,” Sikora told People. “We’ve always seen Tommy with something. We’ve seen what he hates, but also what he loves—and he’s lost both. He’s lost any connection he’s had. Everybody [is] against him and he’s burned a lot of bridges. … I think the problem Tommy runs into is that Chicago looks and feels close enough to New York, and he thinks, ‘Oh, this will be easy.’ And it’s not that easy.”

As for if fan favourites will return, Sikora hinted, “We may see familiar faces, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the character is truly there or alive.”

“Power Book IV: Force” premieres on Starz on Feb. 6.