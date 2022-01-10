The country community has Mickey Guyton’s back.

The Grammy nominated singer has previously spoken about the racism she has faced in the spotlight and shared a new message she received in her hopes people will “continue the fight for equality and love and acceptance.”

“We don’t want your kind in country music,” the racist message wrote in part. The Twitter account has been suspended but unclear if it was for this tweet or others.

A lengthy list of celebs commented on Guyton’s post, showing her love.

“Oh you know… just another Saturday for us. That fact that he took time out of his day to write this while having a video game have his profile pic. 😂😂. He’s a joke. Love sis ✊🏽,” Jimmie Allen said.

“You are loved, Maren Morris wrote, while Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line said, “If only this person was educated on the history of country music. I’m sorry you have to see this BS. Rise above and keep crushing it. You are loved.”

On Twitter, Kane Brown added, “You so fn strong girl.”

Others to weigh in included Lindsay Ell, Sarah Darling, Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town, Cassadee Pope, Britney Spencer, Miko Marks and more.

Guyton’s 2020 track “Black Like Me” highlighted racial inequality with the lyrics, “It’s a hard life on easy street/just white painted picket fences far as you can see. If you think we live in the land of the free/you should try to be black like me. Someday we’ll all be free / And I’m proud to be black like me.”

The song was announced to coincide with Blackout Tuesday, the music industry’s day-long pause in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and other victims in the black community of police brutality.