Billie Eilish is standing up for Charlie Puth.

Benny Blanco has been trolling Puth on TikTok, making fun of his voice and finding other ways to bully him.

While Puth was quiet at first, in November he questioned Blanco why he was making the clips.

“I don’t exactly know why you’ve been so mean to me these past couple of months, but it does genuinely hurt my feelings. I used to look up to you, and I don’t know where all this is coming from,” Puth said.

Blanco rudely responded, “I know why I made this video because you’re a f**king loser, Puth. Look at you: You sit in a room all day and make TikToks…Dude, what the hell’s wrong with you? Look at your hair. It looks like you’ve got a toupee or a wig on or something. Get a grip and get a f**king haircut.”

Billie Eilish had enough and came to defend Puth.

“What do you do all day, Benny?” Eilish questioned. “The same thing. Literally, the same thing.”

“Thank you,” Puth wrote in the comments.

It is unclear why Blanco first decided to attack Puth. The two have worked together in the past.