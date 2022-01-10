Click to share this via email

Katy Perry has teamed up with Alesso for the release of their new music video “When I’m Gone”.

The futuristic music video for the dance track premiered during the College Football Playoff.

“Get yer wings🍗 cause I’ve got yer W.I.G.‼️,” Perry teased on Instagram ahead of time with a clip of her pulling out all the stops for her moves.

Ahead of the drop, the two held a chat where they spoke of how the song came to be.

“Wigs are definitely going to be snatched,” Perry said of the music video.

“Alesso brought me this song a year ago,” Perry revealed. “This video is cool because it is a little futuristic…’Black Mirror’-esque.”

Perry even said a version of her beloved dog is in the clip thanks to Boston Dynamics. “My version of Nugget in the future,” Perry added. “Nugget of the future 2040.”

“Hilarious and terrifying at the same time,” Alesso joked of the robot.