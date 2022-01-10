Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kanye West had a treat for fans on Monday night.

The rapper dropped the music video for “Heaven and Hell” from his album Donda during the College Football National Championship.

The video featured numerous black hooded people in a biblical dystopia.

READ MORE: Kanye West And Julia Fox Go Full PDA For Steamy Photoshoot — Pics!

West’s new visuals were part of the Yeezy Gap commercial and feature the same hoodie that is available for purchase through his collab with the retailer.

He celebrated the video on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Our first YZY Gap commercial. Mama we did it.”

Instagram Stories. Photo: @kanyewest/Instagram

Earlier in the day, Netflix debuted the teaser for the documentary series “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”, a “three-week global event” coming next month.

READ MORE: Kanye West Documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Dives Deep Into One Of Music’s Most Polarizing Figures In New Teaser

Directed by Clarence Simmons and Chike Ozah (a.k.a. Coodie and Chike, respectively), the documentary will take fans on a journey from Kanye’s earliest days trying to break out in the music industry all the way to his current global superstardom.