Jimmy Kimmel paid a moving tribute to his friend Bob Saget during his opening monologue on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The host teared up as he honoured the “Full House” star, who passed away at age 65 on Sunday.

He told viewers, “Bob was the sweetest. He was the sweetest man. I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails and calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He’d write sometimes just to tell me he loved me and I know he did that for many people…”

Kimmel added that Saget was the kind of person you’d want to spend the whole evening with at a party, sharing: “He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone. Never.”

Kimmel also mentioned Saget losing his sisters Andrea, who passed away in 1985 from an aneurysm, and Gay, explaining how he’d done a lot of fundraising to fight against and find a cure for the rare autoimmune disease scleroderma.

After Gay, who sadly passed away in 1994, was diagnosed with the disease, Saget joined the board of directors for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, with Kimmel mentioning how they’d done many fundraisers together.

The host directed viewers to the group’s official website to donate and support something that was so very close to Saget’s heart.

Kimmel then mentioned how often Saget spoke about their kids, sharing: “When my son was in the hospital, Bob checked in a lot. I want to send love to his daughters, to his wife Kelly and to his friends who loved him so much. He was very kind to everyone and he had no problem telling you that he loved you and what you meant to him.”

He then showed a short clip of Saget and his “Full House” co-star John Stamos during a 2017 “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance, in which they paid tribute to their mutual friend Don Rickles, who died in April 2017.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, whom he shares with his ex Sherri Kramer.