Hugh Hefner’s widow is proud to share her new self.

In a new post on Instagram, Crystal Hefner opened up about leaving her “Playboy years” behind, revealing that she’s even changed her body in the process.⁣

READ MORE: Crystal Hefner Reveals She ‘Almost Didn’t Make It’ After Plastic Surgery Goes Wrong

“Over five years, my account has shifted from not-always-safe-for-work posts to my REAL-safe-for-work life. The real me,” she wrote. “I was living for other people before, to make others happy, suffering internally in the process.

“As most of you know, I grew my following during my Playboy years. Certain photos grow followings fast. In short, sex sells. I don’t know whether I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc… or if I just felt it was expected of me or what,” she continued, “but now I can confidently and 100 per cent proudly say, modesty is what empowers me these days, and because it feels so much better internally, it will probably be this way for the rest of my life.”

Crystal added, “I removed everything fake from my body and deleted all my old photos. I am more authentic, vulnerable, and feel that I belong more to myself. I am mine.⁣”

“As I made this transition, I always thought… ‘Will my account survive?’ as I saw followers drop by the thousands every day (I use socialblade.com to check, you can type in any username and see for yourself). I was in the red. Every day,” Crystal said of her social media presence. “I was watching the girls that had similar pages keep posting the same scantily clad stuff and growing exponentially while I tanked hard.”

READ MORE: Crystal Hefner Sides With Kendra Wilkinson In ‘Girls Next Door’ Feud

She said, “But now it has shifted. Now it’s in the green. Most days the count is growing. Now my women followers are giving the men followers a run for their money. Now I truly feel I have an army of supporters that care and see an actual soul behind the lens. For that I thank you.”

Finally, Crystal told her followers, “If you follow for insight into my past life, my new one, my travels, my health hurdles, lifestyle, you name it… thank you. I will make it my mission to try and help in all ways that I can while staying true to myself. I hope all of you can stay true to yourself and to what feels right for you as well, because there’s a certain power you get from that you can’t find anywhere else. I love you.”

The 35-year-old was married to the late Playboy magnate from 2012 until his death in 2017.