John Cena is a known BTS fan and he gushes about the K-pop superstars once again on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The “Peacemaker” actor takes part in a “Random Question Generator” segment of the show, answering whichever Qs come up on the screen.

One of the questions is about his favourite BTS member, with the star replying: “RM and J-Hope because they’re like the lyricist guys, not only do I love their fanbase I think the BTS ARMY is unbelievable, I love their message… but they’re also like MCs,” adding that the band rap to his style of hip hop.

Cena shares, “They’re taking a break right now, I wish them happy rest and [I] hope everything’s going well for them.”

The wrestler also shares how his first celeb crush was Blossom, as well as talking to DeGeneres about his supportive wife Shay Shariatzadeh.

READ MORE: John Cena’s ‘Peacemaker’ Questions His Men, Women And Children-Killing Ways ‘The Suicide Squad’ Spin-Off Trailer

He then reveals the life-changing Christmas gift he received when he was 12 — a weight bench, which then led to his incredible wrestling career.

Cena shares how he used to get “picked on for being different”: “Instead of changing to conform, I turned my volume up. I wanted to be more me.

“Working out helped give the illusion that I could defend myself.”

READ MORE: John Cena’s ‘Peacemaker’ Sets Premiere Date At HBO Max: Watch The Trailer

Elsewhere in the interview, DeGeneres asks about a possible return to WWE for WrestleMania, with Cena insisting he doesn’t know if he’ll make it this year because it usually happens late March/early April.

He says he has a lot of “good opportunity coming up,” but insists: “I’m not done with WWE by a long shot. That’s my home — I love it.”