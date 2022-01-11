Things didn’t go well for Taraji P. Henson and Normani on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Fallon’s new NBC show “That’s My Jam”.

Henson and Normani battled it out with Rita Ora and her beau Taika Waititi in a game of “Slay It Don’t Spray It”, in which each duo must guess missing lyrics while belting out some well-known tracks.

If they failed to guess the words correctly, as Henson and Normani did, they get sprayed with water from the mics.

Henson kicked things off by unsuccessfully guessing the missing lyrics to Jennifer Lopez’s “Waiting for Tonight”, with the pair screaming and trying to escape while being squirted with water.

Ora then sang Abba’s “Dancing Queen” and squirted Henson and Normani again after she guessed the lyrics correctly.

All four guests then belted out Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” for the final round, with Ora once again guessing the correct lyrics, so Henson and Normani got yet another soaking.

See their unimpressed reaction in the clip above.