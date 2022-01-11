Drew Barrymore was honoured to help a huge “Scream” fan pop the question to her girlfriend.

During yesterday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the host played a quick round of “Drewth or Dare”, only this time she handed the floor over to audience member Jenna to “take it away.”

Jenna pulled out a crumpled piece of paper with a special speech written on it and addressed her girlfriend Destiny, who stood next to her. She recited it in front of the live studio audience.

“I know you were bummed because you didn’t have a family heirloom to pass down between you and your brothers from your grandma when she passed, but your mom had that taken care of behind the scenes,” Jenna told Destiny.

She explained how she was honoured to have the opportunity to ask her an important question “with the ring that belonged to [Destiny’s] favourite person, [her] grandma.”

Jenna brought Barrymore and the surprised audience to tears as she got down on one knee to ask Destiny, “Will you marry me?” She said yes!

“I am so happy for you both,” Barrymore said in tears.

You can watch the emotional proposal in the video above.