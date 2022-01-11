W Magazine‘s highly anticipated 2022 “Best Performances” portfolio is here.

Kristen Stewart, Adam Driver, and Lady Gaga are among the celebs featuring in the mag’s first issue of the year, which focuses on stars “at the forefront of cinema, from industry legends and icons to those whose phenomenal talent is ushering in a new wave of stardom.”

Gaga, who took on the role of Patrizia Reggiani in the 2021 flick “House of Gucci”, shares of the clear romantic chemistry between her character Patrizia and her soon-to-be husband Maurizio Gucci when they meet at the disco: “Romantic scenes can’t just be two people who look good together—there has to be that nonverbal communication. Patrizia was a disco queen who so wanted to be a socialite.

“When she was just 12 years old, her mother showed her photos of eligible bachelors. I felt Patrizia would dance like she was underwater, like she was coming up for air. Everything about her had to do with striving. At the disco, she knew she was seen—and in a way, it was the last time she was free.”

Lady Gaga. Photographed by Tim Walker

Gaga says of how she became her character, “The most important element in becoming Patrizia was dyeing my own hair brown. I couldn’t be blond with that Italian accent—I was still myself. It was also important to me that the film not be a red carpet. Fashion was a key part of Patrizia’s survival; she tried so hard, but she was never as shiny as the Guccis.”

She adds of how she knew she was ready to let the character go following filming, “On the last day of filming, I was on the balcony of my apartment in Rome, and I was blasting Dean Martin singing ‘Mambo Italiano’, and I had a cigarette hanging out of my mouth. I was Patrizia. But I knew I had to say goodbye to her: Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them. I was ready to let her go.”

Gaga stars in the much-talked-about flick alongside Driver, who plays Maurizio Gucci.

The actor says of how “House of Gucci” was the most difficult project he filmed this year during lockdown: “I went to Juilliard, and they train you to be a repertory theatre actor: Chekhov in the morning, Arthur Miller at night. I like that discipline. In some ways, ‘House of Gucci’ was the most difficult.

“I do not live in the same world as Maurizio Gucci! The way he picks up things that are valuable and discards them; the way he is the most elegant man—those qualities were interesting to think about. But after 14 hours a day of being a Gucci, I was ready for it to be over. In general, I leave jobs immediately. I haven’t been to a wrap party since ‘Girls’. I just want to get the character out of my system and go home.”

Adam Driver. Photographed by Tim Walker

Driver also tells the mag how he rarely watches his work, but did watch the recent commercial he shot for a Burberry fragrance: “It took me a couple of months to train. I wanted to be muscular like a horse. And horses are very lean, so I lost weight. We shot it in the Canary Islands, and I found it very challenging. I don’t like to watch my films, but I actually watched the Burberry ad. I wanted to see it.”

Stewart, who played Princess Diana in “Spencer” last year, talks about how she knew at age nine that acting was what she wanted to do with her life.

“When I made my first film, ‘The Safety of Objects’, I was like, ‘This is it; this is the feeling.’ I’ve been chasing that ever since,” she tells the mag. “It’s that sense of creating something together with others. It was exciting to see how many versions of myself I could find.”

Kristen Stewart. Photographed by Tim Walker

Recalling the first time she knew she wanted to direct, the “Twilight” star says, “I used to ask every adult actor that I was working with: ‘Would you ever be directed by a kid under 18?’ [Laughs] I was saying that at 12.”