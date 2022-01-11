The trailer for Apple TV+’s highly anticipated thriller series “Suspicion” is here.

In the trailer, released today, “Pulp Fiction” actress Uma Thurman’s son is kidnapped from a New York hotel. The series revolves around four British suspects who were guests at the hotel on the night in question. They quickly find themselves under the National Crime Agency’s and FBI’s watch, while attempting to prove their innocence by figuring out who is really behind the baffling abduction.

READ MORE: ‘The Morning Show’ Renewed For Season 3 On Apple Plus

Uma Thurman- Photo: Apple TV Plus

In addition to Thurman, who plays a high-profile American businesswoman, the ensemble cast includes Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”), Noah Emmerich (“The Americans”), Georgina Campbell (“Black Mirror”), Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Tom Rhys-Harries (“White Lines”), Elyes Gabel (“Scorpion”) and Angel Coulby (“Dancing on the Edge”).

READ MORE: Emilia Clarke Takes On The FBI In New Trailer For ‘Above Suspicion’

“Suspicion” is executive-produced by BAFTA Award nominee Rob Williams (“Man in the High Castle”) and Emmy Award nominee Chris Long (“The Americans”).

The first two episodes of “Suspicion” will premiere on Apple TV+on Feb. 4. The remaining six episodes of the heart-pounding drama will be released weekly, every Friday.