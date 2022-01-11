Ava Phillippe spoke about her sexuality during a recent Instagram Story Q&A.

Phillippe, who is the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, was asked: “Do you like boys or girls?” according to a grab shared by the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old replied, “I’m attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever).”

Phillippe has been sharing regular snaps with her boyfriend Owen Mahoney over the years but it’s unclear whether the pair are still together.

Witherspoon and her ex are also parents to 18-year-old Deacon; she shares nine-year-old Tennessee with husband Jim Toth.

The actress recently spoke to InStyle about whether her daughter wanted to be in the entertainment business.

“It’s an odd situation because I didn’t grow up famous. So [Ava is] living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons. We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate.

“Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world. She’s studying and learning and trying to find herself. It’s a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path.”