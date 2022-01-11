Now available is the Weeknd’s music video for the album track “Gasoline”.

The video, released on Tuesday, offers an extension to the evolving storyline of the singer’s 1980s-inspired electro pop album. In the intense clip, Abel appears to be haunted by the future consequences of his actions in a wildly crowded and sweaty nightclub.

The video, directed by Matilda Finn, who also shot the Dawn album cover, features demonic party animals, representative of an “apocalypse and hopelessness,” as the lyrics suggest.

The nearly five-minute-long visual, that obsesses over “aftermaths,” stars the elderly version of Abel, photos of which the singer has been sharing on social media. His future self comes face-to-face with the current Weeknd, causing the perplexed singer to go crazy over the “game called life.”

The dimly lit video sees a body of twins from the TikTok and modelling world, including Erin and Desiree Green, Olivia and Jessica Sysack and Audra and Alyssa Stilwell, further confusing the singer.

To see the Weeknd defeat his wrinkly, grey-haired doppelgänger and come across bizarre human creatures, watch the “Gasoline” music video above.