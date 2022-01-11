John Stamos shared an emotional tribute on Instagram Tuesday after his close friend Bob Saget passed away at age 65 on Sunday.

Stamos, who starred in “Full House” alongside Saget, insisted he’s “not ready to accept” that his friend is gone.

He explained how he’s going to imagine him “out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humour” and “killing” it onstage.

READ MORE: Bob Saget’s Daughter Aubrey Shares A Text From Her Dad Following His Tragic Death

Stamos wrote how Saget loved his friends and family so much and would tell his wife Kelly how he loved her “with every bit of his heart,” saying in the caption that she would tell him his pictures didn’t need fixing because of “how handsome he is.”

READ MORE: Report: Bob Saget Found Dead Lying In Hotel Bed, No Trauma

The actor’s message included: “God, he loves us all so much. And he goes to sleep dreaming of when we’ll all meet again – and he’s smiling. I know in my heart he’s smiling, still hearing the laughter from a few hours before.

“I’m just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe.”

Kelly Rizzo, Saget’s wife, replied to Stamos’ emotional statement in the post’s comments section.

“John. John. My brother. Bob’s brother,” she wrote. “Thank you for this and the fact that we just need to picture him out on the road doing what he loved and what made him so damn happy. MAKING PEOPLE HAPPY. And for sharing his last moments so perfectly. I know that is what happened. I love you and BOB loves you forever.”

Stamos’s post comes after Jimmy Kimmel shared a moving tribute to Saget on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, with him breaking down in tears before airing a 2017 clip of Saget and Stamos on his show.

Saget, who was found dead at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, is survived by his wife Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, whom he shares with his ex Sherri Kramer.

Stamos recently mentioned his “Full House” family in another post: