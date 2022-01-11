Elvis Costello has decided to stop playing his song “Oliver’s Army” live and is urging radio stations to do the same.

Written in 1979 about the Troubles in Northern Ireland, “Oliver’s Army” has faced criticism over its use of the N-word. In a rare interview, Costello defended the lyrics, “Only takes one itchy trigger/One more widow, one less white n*****.”

Calling the use of the language historical “fact” of the era, Costello nevertheless says he will stop performing it live to not get criticized for “something I didn’t intend.”

“If I wrote that song today, maybe I’d think twice about it,” he told the Telegraph. “That’s what my grandfather was called in the British army — it’s historically a fact — but people hear that word go off like a bell and accuse me of something that I didn’t intend.”

Costello says he has performed a different verse during his recent tours but will now stop playing it entirely. Currently, the track is played on the radio by bleeping out the offensive term, which Costello says only highlights it more.

“On the last tour, I wrote a new verse about censorship, but what’s the point of that? So I’ve decided I’m not going to play it,” he says. “[Bleeping out the word on the radio] is a mistake. They’re making it worse by bleeping it, for sure, because they’re highlighting it then. Just don’t play the record!”

Costello will head out on a UK tour in June 2022 in support of his newly released album, The Boy Named If.