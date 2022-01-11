Click to share this via email

Get those grills going and your stomachs ready.

On Tuesday, the first official trailer debuted for “The Bob’s Burgers Movie”, the epic new movie based on the beloved animated sitcom.

Photo: 20th Century Studios.

After opening with live-action footage of a typical fast food burger ad, the trailer cuts to scenes from the long-awaited movie.

In the film, a ruptured water main opens up a huge sinkhole in front of Bob’s Burgers, completely ruining the Belcher family’s plans for summer business success.

Photo: 20th Century Studios.

As the restaurant struggles, the Belcher kids set out to solve a mystery that might be able to save the business, and with unforeseen dangers mounting, their only hope is to work together to fight back.

Photo: 20th Century Studios.

Photo: 20th Century Studios.

Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain all lend their voices to the new movie.

“Bob’s Burgers” opens in theatres May 27.