Geena Davis says directors treated her differently after she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for the 1988 movie “The Accidental Tourist”.

Saying “it does change how people see you” while speaking with Allison Kugel on the Allison Interviews podcast, Davis reveals she had a “rocky start” with the next two male directors she worked with following her win.

“They assumed that I was going to think I was all that and they wanted to make sure I didn’t feel like I was all that,” she says. “Without having met me or having spent any time with me or anything, they just assumed I was going to be like, ‘Well, now no one is going to tell me what to do.'”

Geena Davis – Getty Images — Getty Images

“I think maybe because I was a woman, that the directors felt that way,” she explains. “And maybe it was even unconscious bias that they would do it to a woman and not a man. But they didn’t want a woman to potentially cause them any problems. They wanted to make sure I knew my place, and it probably wouldn’t happen to a man.”

While she declines to name names or projects, Davis does speak highly of her “Thelma & Louise” director Ridley Scott, revealing how she pursued her now-iconic role in the movie opposite Susan Sarandon.

READ MORE: Susan Sarandon Jokes About ‘Getting A Big Check’ Out Of A ‘Thelma & Louise’ Sequel Despite Admitting It’d Be A ‘Bad Idea’

“I had read the script for ‘Thelma & Louise’ after it had already been cast. I thought, Oh my God! This is the best script I’ve ever read. I wish I could be in it. I ended up having a year-long pursuit for the role because Ridley Scott was only the producer at that time, and different directors and different pairings of ‘Thelmas’ and ‘Louises’ were coming together and falling apart,” she recalls. “For a year, my agent called at least once a week to say, ‘Just so you know, Geena is still available. She’s still interested.’ Then when [Ridley Scott] decided he was going to direct it, he immediately said, ‘Yes. Okay sure, I’ll meet with her,’ and I convinced him somehow or another.”

One of the highlights of the film was working with Sarandon, admitting “she had the most impact of any person in my life, because I’d never really spent time with a woman who moves through the world the way she does.”

“It sounds crazy to be 33 years old at the time and first experiencing a woman like that but I really had previously never met a woman who didn’t preface everything with, ‘Well, I don’t know what you will think and this is probably a stupid idea, but…’ She just lived her life and said, ‘This is what I think.’”

READ MORE: Geena Davis ‘Didn’t Know You Could Say No’ When Director Made Her Sit On His Lap During Audition

Davis also has fond memories of working with Brad Pitt, saying it was “cool” that a younger actor was cast as her sort-of love interest.

“He just gave the best audition and he was the best choice,” she says. “But I thought that was pretty cool. He’s only, like, seven years younger than me, but I thought that was quite cool that they did that.”

Listen to Davis’s full interview on the podcast below.