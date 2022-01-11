Javier Bardem sat down with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” to promote his new film “Being The Ricardos”.

However, the actor also promoted the upcoming remake of the classic Disney musical “The Little Mermaid”, which he stars in as King Triton. Additionally, Bardem acknowledges rumours about portraying Frankenstein in a new movie.

READ MORE: Penélope Cruz Explains Her And Javier Bardem’s Strict ‘No Social Media’ Rule For Their Children

The Academy award-winning actor told Cagle, SiriusXM’s Chief Entertainment Anchor, that he actually sings in “The Little Mermaid” for the first time in a film.

“Yes I do [sing]. And that was very important for me to take the next step,” Bardem said. “Rob Marshall who I adore and admire and I love him. He’s a great artist, but most importantly he’s a great human being. I was so much looking forward to working with him. And when we finally meet in ‘The Little Mermaid’, he was the very first one who really gave me the chance and trust in me to sing a song.”

He continued, “So when the ‘Ricardos’ offer came, I was already warming up for that and I felt more secure about it. But it’s all about Rob Marshall, a first chance of really helping me to sing a song.”

The actor even revealed the sweet moment when his daughter got emotional over finding out that her dad was going to be a part of the musical fantasy.

READ MORE: Javier Bardem Comments On Woody Allen Allegations: ‘If It Hasn’t Been Legally Proven’ It’s Just ‘Gossip’

“When I was offered the movie, I was on a breakfast with my two kids and then I said, ‘Well, they are talking about being in ‘The Little Mermaid”, and my daughter got so emotional and I said, ‘But I’m not playing Ariel. I’m not playing Ariel.’ [She said,] ‘Of course not Dad. You will be Triton, right?’ I said, ‘Yes,'” Bardem told co-host, Cunningham.

The famous dad shared that his daughter was one of the reasons why he did “The Little Mermaid” in the first place, in addition to wanting “to work with Rob so much.”

“And also I did a musical comedy now called ‘Lyle Lyle Crocodile,'” Bardem revealed. “Believe it or not, I don’t know what happened with the music now. I’m shifting my career now as a musical actor. I don’t know what’s going on. [laugh] it’s crazy.”

Addressing his rumoured “Frankenstein” portrayal in a David Koepp (“Spider-Man”) script, Bardem admitted that he’s highly interested but nothing has been confirmed.

“No, I’m for sure, like differently from [‘The Little Mermaid’]. In this one, I give the type. I have the looks. I have the head size. That’s for sure. But that comes from the monster universe and it went down and I’ve read myself that it’s gonna happen, but I haven’t heard anything about it. So I don’t know what’s the state of that,” he told the radio show.

READ MORE: Javier Bardem & Nicole Kidman Talk Casting Criticism And Almost Backing Out Of ‘Being The Ricardos’

“Me personally, I would love to play Frankenstein. Actually I would like to play both Dr. Frankenstein and Frankenstein the monster, because it’s the dichotomy and the contradiction of one, the same being. But I don’t know if that’s gonna be a case or not. As far as I know, it’s not happening. Maybe somebody else is doing it and some other actor, but the only one that I will recall that could do Frankenstein is Josh Brolin. He has the same size head as me. I don’t know who else can do that?” Bardem joked.

Cagle noted that he didn’t read anything about Bardem being replaced.

“With some screws in the forehead it can work, absolutely. When we were doing’No Country for All Men’, there was a moment where Josh looked at us and it was Tommy Lee Jones, him and I, and we never shared the screen together and Josh said, ‘No wonder we can’t share the screen together. These are the three biggest heads in cinema history. You can’t put those three heads together in one frame. That’s why the Cohens didn’t put us together,'” Bardem recalled.