Kanye West is going to Russia.

According to Billboard, the rapper is planning a trip to Moscow for this spring or summer, and intends to meet with President Vladimir Putin, as well as holding Sunday Service performances.

The shows will be West’s first in Russia, and his confidant and strategic advisor Ameer Sudan said that the arrangements are being planned with Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire real estate developer Aras Agalarov and his son Emin Agalarov.

“He will be spending a lot of time out there,” Sudan said, explaining that Russia will be like “a second home” for West.

Agalarov, who is a close associate of Putin, has been described as the “Trump of Russia” for how his brands his development and real estate businesses. The developer has worked with Donald Trump in the past, including controversially helping to coordinate a meeting between a Russian lawyer and members of Trump’s campaign team during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Travel to Russia from the U.S. is currently complicated for diplomatic reasons, with citizens allowed to fly to Russia under certain conditions.

“This is Ye, Ye is going to get there regardless. What are they going to say? He’s going to be a special guest of the Agalarovs,” Sudan said. “Kanye knows what’s going on more than the average human being, he’s well aware of things. And it’s nothing against the United States or to cause conflicts, but Ye is Ye — he can’t be controlled.”