A very special young Kate Middleton fan had an important message for the royal on her 40th birthday.

Kate celebrated the milestone birthday on Sunday, and little Mila Sneddon, six, who has been undergoing chemotherapy for leukemia, said in an adorable video message: “Happy Birthday Catherine! I’m so happy you’re turning 40, hope you get a nice gift and love spending time with your family. Bye, lots of love, Mila.”

The Duchess of Cambridge then replied to the vid, shared by Mila’s mother Lynda, from @KensingtonRoyal’s official social media account, writing: “Thank you Mila!”

Thank you Mila! — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2022

This certainly isn’t Mila’s first encounter with the royal, with her “Hold Still” entry getting Kate’s attention during the 2020 project.

Mila was pictured kissing her home’s kitchen window after being separated from her father during lockdown.

Kate then spoke to the brave youngster via Zoom, with her promising she’d wear a pink dress when they eventually met in person, which happened in May 2021.

Kate stuck to her word as she invited Mila for tea at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Mila and her family also attended the Duchess’ Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in December, with the little one delivering a short reading.

Kate’s message to Mila came after Kensington Palace released three stunning images of the Duchess over the weekend to mark her 40th birthday.