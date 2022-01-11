Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne got matching tattoos last year, which represent several things for the friends.

The upcoming “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars got the same watercolour rose tattoo. “It means a couple of different things,” Gomez shared on “Live With Kelly and Ryan”, calling Delevingne one of her “best friends.”

“She calls me Rosebud, so it’s a nickname,” she continued. “And I’ve always wanted a rose and now I got one, and I love it.”

Gomez also noted that she has matching tattoos with several “people who’ve left a significant mark on my life,” including her mom, Mandy Teefey, frequent collaborator Julia Michaels.

Tattoo artist Bang Bang was the first to share Gomez’s stunning ink, which he drew on her back.

“Watercolour on @selenagomez Thank you for always being wonderful🖤,” he posted in December, alongside a photo of the art. Bang Bang revealed that he also tattooed the same watercolour rose on Delevingne, 29.

“Matching for @caradelevingne I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara🖤,” the tattoo artist shared. “fyi I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolour tattoos ever 🙊.”

Gomez has gone to Bang Bang for her past ink, including a small cross on her collarbone which she got in April. The owner of Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City told ET at the time that he has done about eight to 10 tattoos for Gomez over the years that are “hidden throughout her body.” Among those include her “rare” neck tattoo and a back tattoo with an Arabic phrase.

Gomez and Delevingne, meanwhile, will be co-starring in the second season of Hulu’s dramedy, “Only Murders in the Building”, also starring Steve Martin and Martin Short. Earlier this month, ET confirmed that the model-actress was cast as a series regular and will take on the role of Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.

As for tattoos, this isn’t Delevingne’s first matching one either. Back in August, she and Kaia Gerber got similar tattoos. Gerber showed off the ink in a birthday tribute to the “Carnival Row” star, which showed their feet with the word “solemate” tattooed on their inner soles.

