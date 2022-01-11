Nick Cannon reflects on and shares footage of his 10-year-long battle with lupus.

On the anniversary of Cannon’s lupus diagnosis, the television personality shared a video documenting his health and wellness journey. The video incorporates footage Cannon filmed at the time of his illness.

“10 years ago, I experienced a sudden and mysterious illness that almost took my life,” Cannon explained Tuesday. “At the time, I had no idea it was lupus. You know me, I always have to have a camera on. I would literally open up my phone, grab my camera and I would talk to the camera and I document the entire health journey.

“Because it’s such an important anniversary for me, and we’re all about health and wellness in 2022, I wanted to share my own personal testimony with you.”

The video’s description reads, “We’re focused on new beginnings this new year on the ‘Nick Cannon Show’. So this #MotivationMonday, Nick’s looking back at the 10-year anniversary of his lupus diagnosis.”

Cannon is one month removed from the death of Zen, his five-month-old son, who battled brain cancer.