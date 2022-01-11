This woman is a proud new homeowner, all thanks to an idea and a hair pin.

On Tuesday, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” welcomed TikToker Demi Skipper, who went viral by turning a bobby pin into a house in just 28 trades.

As Skipper explained, the idea was inspired by what another man had done 20 years earlier, trading up from a red paper clip, all the way to owning a house.

After searching online to see if others had pulled off a similar feat, only to discover none had followed in his footsteps, Skipper said, “I have to be the second person that does this.”

The concept was simple. Skipper started with a simple bobby pin, trading it with someone for a pair of earrings.

It went on from there, with trades including a vacuum cleaner, multiple laptops, cars, and even a tractor, before finally, she became the proud owner of a home in Tennessee.

Now, with the house in her position, Skipper plans to renovate and then trade the house back for a bobby pin.

“So what that means, somebody out there who really, really needs this house is going to get a fully paid-off house, courtesy of these trades,” she said. “And then I’m going to start all over.”