Drake is taking a moment to appreciate his fame and fortune.

Drake, 35, addressed the adage “Fake it till you make it” in an Instagram post on Monday. The Canadian hip-hop superstar, who has a reported net worth of $200 million, posted a carousel of Instagram photos boasting his lavish lifestyle.

“There’s a point in the ‘fake it till you make it’ theory where you actually gotta make it,” Drake captioned the post.

The photos include bags stacked with $100 bills, a gold watch, a blue Mercedes G Wagon, his toned physique, and good times with his crew.