Charlie Puth had some special advice for a disappointed TikTok star who got rejected from New York City’s Juilliard School.

Puth responded to Axel Webber’s clip after he read part of the letter he’d received from the private performing arts conservatory out to his followers.

The social media star read, “As you are already aware, due to our callback process, you are no longer under consideration for admission for Fall 2022.”

Webber then said he would “have to find a different way to be an actor.”

Puth wrote on the clip, according to People: “Hey friend… I also didn’t get into Juilliard… but things ended up being just fine for me. I cried too.”

READ MORE: Billie Eilish Hits Back At Benny Blanco For Verbally Attacking Charlie Puth

The musician later said in a video: “Not only did I not get into Juilliard, but I didn’t get into five of these ‘prestigious’ schools that I wanted to get into that I thought would better my career.

“While I do think school is great, and I did end up going to Berklee [College of Music], a prestigious conservatory for the arts is not going to be the thing that defines your career as an actor,” he went on. “It certainly wasn’t the only and most important thing that made my career happen.”

READ MORE: Charlie Puth Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Puth insisted, “We experience rejection every day of our lives. And as hard as it is to swallow in the moment, it’s the thing that pushes you further creatively. It pushes my music, and it’s going to push your acting as well.

“You, Axel, do not need to worry at all,” the star concluded. “I like your videos a lot, there’s something very special about you. And I like your tiny apartment. You’re gonna be OK bro, I promise.”