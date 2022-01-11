An agoraphobic Zoe Kravitz attempts to solve a crime in the first look at Steven Soderbergh’s high-tech thriller “KIMI”.

The cyber-thriller stars Kravitz as Angela Childs, a voice-stream interpreter who believes she has heard the audio of a pre-meditated murder. Set in a pandemic-era world, Angela works at home alone with almost all of her interactions with others unfolding virtually. Her closest companion is a ubiquitous in-home smart speaker and Alexa-like AI named KIMI.

Feeling like an episode of “Black Mirror” meets “Rear Window”, the story is the work of screenwriter David Koepp who has written everything from “Jurassic Park” and “Panic Room” to “War Of The Worlds” and “Snake Eyes”.

“KIMI” will be Soderbergh’s third film to debut on HBO Max in the U.S. following last year’s “No Sudden Move” and “Let Them All Talk”. The film is part of a three-year deal between the streamer and the director. “KIMI” is expected to be available via HBO and Crave in Canada on February 10.