If it was up to Quentin Tarantino’s original impulses, we would’ve had a completely different Bridget Von Hammersmark.

Appearing this week on the “Reign with Josh Smith” podcast, actress Diane Kruger opened up about her role in the director’s acclaimed “Inglourious Basterds”, and how she fought for the part.

“He didn’t want to audition me because he saw a movie that I was in that he didn’t like,” she revealed.

“So he didn’t believe in me from the get-go,” Kruger continued. “And literally the only reason he auditioned me is because there was no one left to audition.”

Prior to starring in “Basterds”, Kruger had appeared in a number of Hollywood films, including “Troy”, “Wicker Park” and the “National Treasure” series.

“I had to pay for my own flight from New York to go to Germany because he wouldn’t – even though obviously he’s American – see me in the U.S.,” she said of getting to the audition.

“So I had to jump through all these hoops that definitely put my nose at a joint, but I was like, You know what, f**k him. I’m just gonna do that and prove to him that I could do it,” she recalled. “And thankfully it all worked out, but sometimes it just seems unfair and you’ve gotta change the narrative.”

Kruger has no hard feelings toward Tarantino about the process, though, saying, “I think that for him that must have been a lesson, sometimes I’m sure I’m guilty of that too, you put people in boxes, you know you think they’re gonna be one way and then they’re not at all.”