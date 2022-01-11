Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is reminiscing on “Back to the Future”.

The band welcomed actor Michael J. Fox on stage at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey back in 2016 to perform a couple of songs from the iconic movie. Martin called it arguably his career highlight in a new excerpt from his September interview with “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

READ MORE: Chris Martin Reveals Coldplay Could Stop Releasing Music In 2025

“My No. 1, probably, is Michael J. Fox came and played two of the songs from ‘Back to the Future’ with us… That was really wonderful,” Martin said, per Billboard. “Him coming to play ‘Johnny B. Goode’ and stuff, that was wonderful.”

Martin also revealed how the film’s Chuck Berry cover inspired his entire music career.

READ MORE: Watch Chris Martin Cover Ginuwine’s ‘Pony’

“That’s what made me want to be in a band, you know? That scene, yeah.”

“I grew up in real farmland of England, before the internet,” he continued. “So any music on TV… The first thing I ever recorded was, there was a show called ‘The A-Team’. And I had a cassette recorder and held it against the TV to record the theme tune.”