SPOILER ALERT: The following article contains a spoiler for a yet-to-be aired episode of “The Bachelor”.

In a season of “The Bachelor” marked by even more dramatic turns and twists than usual, one of the contestants is letting the world know how she feels about the next episode.

In a spoiler for Monday’s episode of the show, Cassidy Timbrooks took to Instagram to react to the newest rose ceremony.

According to Page Six, the reality star shared an Instagram story of her addressing Clayton Echard directly.

“You were going to give [Salley Carson] a rose even though she was engaged last week,” Timbrooks commented over footage of the two interacting. “Meanwhile, I f**ked someone a few months ago and I got sent home.”

“OK, no, it’s cool. No, I get it. I get it. I get what we’re made of here,” she sarcastically added.

In this week’s episode of the show, contestant Sierra Jackson confessed to Echard that Timbrooks had a “friends with benefits” back home which caused the bachelor to hesitate.

The show ended on a cliffhanger before the athlete came to a decision over whether to send Timbrooks home.

Timbrooks ended her direct address to Clayton by saying, “Go f**k yourself, Clayton Echard.”