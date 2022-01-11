Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Celebrities are not above gossip themselves, as Martha Stewart proves in her newest Instagram post.

The lifestyle expert shared a run-in with Pete Davidson at the restaurant Nobu Miami posting a photo together.

“Never know who you’ll bump into at @noburestaurants @nobumalibu @petedaveidson having dinner with friends,” she wrote.

READ MORE: Martha Stewart’s ‘Beautiful And Special’ Nativity Set She Made While In Prison Is Now Available To Purchase

The star couldn’t help adding fire to the rumours around Davidson’s relationship with Kim Kardashian and added, “No not @kimkardashian ! @antoni with @bmlevine ! @daisybeautytoye @dorianleighinthenyc and @judy.morris.3 out west for @animalplanet and @theellenshow taping.”

Davidson was having dinner with “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski, Hollywood agent Ben Levine and other friends, reports E! Online.

Stewart appeared on the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015 with Davidson and recalled the memory fondly.

READ MORE: Pete Davidson Reveals Role Bob Saget Played In Getting Him Mental Health Help

“Busy busy. But. never too busy for good food and friends Remember @petedaviedson w one of my fellow roasters on #thejustinbieberroast a few years back. Now-he is on @nbcsnl and in some very funny movies. Cute guy with painted fingernails @antoni is in new season of @queereye,” wrote Stewart.

The comedian recently came back from a vacation in the Bahamas with Kardashian, with the latter sharing vacation pics enjoying the sun.