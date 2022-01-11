Jamie Lynn Spears opens up about her strained relationship with her sister Britney Spears in an upcoming interview.

“Good Morning America” shared a preview for the interview on their Twitter writing, “@jamielynnspears in her first TV interview on her new personal memoir. What does she want you to now know about her family & her life? Watch the new ABC Exclusive tomorrow morning only on ABC’s Good Morning America.”

“I love my sister,” Jamie says in the preview, in which host Juju Chang responds that their relationship has gotten complicated.

“The book title is ‘Things I Should Have Said’,” Chang says in the preview. “What do you regret not saying?”

JAMIE LYNN SPEARS, JUJU CHANG – Photo: ABC/Richard Harbaugh
Jamie is set to release her memoir Things I Should Have Said on Jan. 18, which promises to go into detail about her upbringing as a child star in a famous family.

The interview airs on Jan. 12 on “Good Morning America”.