Jamie Lynn Spears opens up about her strained relationship with her sister Britney Spears in an upcoming interview.

“Good Morning America” shared a preview for the interview on their Twitter writing, “@jamielynnspears in her first TV interview on her new personal memoir. What does she want you to now know about her family & her life? Watch the new ABC Exclusive tomorrow morning only on ABC’s Good Morning America.”

TOMORROW on GMA | @jamielynnspears in her first TV interview on her new personal memoir. What does she want you to now know about her family & her life? Watch the new ABC Exclusive tomorrow morning only on ABC’s Good Morning America. pic.twitter.com/62M31iyCbF — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 11, 2022

“I love my sister,” Jamie says in the preview, in which host Juju Chang responds that their relationship has gotten complicated.

WEDNESDAY | @ABC Exclusive: @jamielynnspears speaks out in her first TV interview on her personal memoir "Things I Should Have Said". What will she reveal? Don't miss the interview Wednesday only on GMA. pic.twitter.com/ZIYgF0vph0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 10, 2022

“The book title is ‘Things I Should Have Said’,” Chang says in the preview. “What do you regret not saying?”

Jamie is set to release her memoir Things I Should Have Said on Jan. 18, which promises to go into detail about her upbringing as a child star in a famous family.

The interview airs on Jan. 12 on “Good Morning America”.