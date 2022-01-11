Click to share this via email

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman throughly enjoying their holiday with a little fun in the sun out in Peter Parish, Barbados.

Simon Cowell and longtime partner Lauren Silverman are engaged.

The TV mogul popped the question to Silverman on Christmas Eve while vacationing in Barbados.

A source confirmed to People that Cowell proposed on the beach after they went on a romantic walk.

Also on the vacation was their son Eric, 7, and Silverman’s son Adam, 16.

“They are both super happy,” the source told the outlet. “They’ve been together a long time now and adore each other so it’s not a huge surprise to their close friends.”

Simon Cowell and Lauren SilvermanThe Shooting Star Ball, London, 2021. Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock

“It was super sweet,” an insider told Page Six. “They’re good together.”

Cowell and Silverman first met in 2004 while she was still married to property developer Andrew Silverman. The two went public with their relationship in 2013, welcoming their son in Feb. 2014.