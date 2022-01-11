Sydney Poitier Heartsong, youngest daughter of late screen icon Sidney Poitier, is paying tribute to her father, who died last week at age 94.

In a lengthy message she shared on Instagram, the actress — whose credits include Quentin Tarantino’s “Death Proof” and the TV series “Carter” — honours her father’s memory.

“There are no words for this,” she began her poignant message. “No real way to prepare for this. No prose beautiful enough, no speech eloquent enough to capture the essence of my dad.”

She continued to praising her father for having “blazed a trail through rough and hostile terrain so those coming behind him could have a bit more ease on the journey.”

Poitier Heartsong also described her father’s inherent goodness, which “permeated every cell of his being,” allowing him to have “a deep reverence for all life, and a true awareness of our interconnectedness.”

Her grief, she explained, is not just “because I lost my Dad, but it is also because the world lost so much goodness.”

Admitting that “the pain of losing him seems unbearable at times,” she concluded by remembering, “It’s his goodness that changed the world, and it will live on forever.”