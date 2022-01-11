Jules is back and ready to take control of her future in the season two trailer for “Dollface”.

The hilarious and raunchy trailer sees Madison (Brenda Song), Stella (Shay Mitchell) and Izzy (Ester Povitsky) ponder over Jules’ (Kat Dennings) love life.

“Are we actually seeing Jules sexually frustrated?” Stella asks after Jules has a run-in with her crush Wes (Matthew Gray Gubler).

“I feel like I’m in eighth grade,” Jules responds.

Izzy then interjects with TMI, “Well I can tell you what I did in eighth grade, and it involved ruining several electric toothbrushes.”

The trailer also sees Jules get Celeste (Malin Akerman) to mentor her and shows the girls shopping for a sex toy.

“Is it like shoes? Do you need to walk around the store a little, make sure its comfortable?” Madison asks as they browse the store imagining which sex toy they would be.

The official synopsis reads, “Jules and her best friends- post pandemic, post heartbreak, heading toward turning thirty. Having successfully reunited with her friends, Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love, and a deeper relationship with each of themselves.”

The second season of “Dollface” hits Hulu on Feb. 11.