For years, Steve Harvey has juggled his numerous television and radio gigs with performing live stand-up comedy.

However, Harvey is revealing that he’s quitting stand-up over fears that it could “end” his success on television, which includes hosting “Family Feud”, “Celebrity Family Feud” and his new offering, “Judge Steve Harvey”.

“The only way I can do one more special, is that it would have be to at the end of my television career, because it will end my television career,” Harvey said Tuesday during ABC’s portion of the virtual Television Critics Association press tour, as reported by TheWrap.

READ MORE: Steve Harvey Shares The Last Email He Received From Bob Saget

“We’re in the cancel culture, and nobody, no stand-up [comic] alive that is sponsor-driven can say anything he wants to,” Harvey explained.

“Chris Rock can’t, Kevin Hart can’t, Cedric the Entertainer can’t. I can go down the list. The only person that can say what they want to say is Dave Chappelle because he’s not sponsor-driven, he’s subscription-driven,” Harvey added, referencing Chappelle’s deal with Netflix.

“If I had tried to continue as a stand-up, there’s no way I could maintain a TV career. Because political correctness has killed comedy. It’s killed it,” Harvey continued.

READ MORE: Steve Harvey Catches Himself Flubbing Miss Universe Reveal: ‘They’re Trying To Get Me Again’

“Every joke you tell now, it hurts somebody’s feelings. What people don’t understand about comedians is that a joke has to be about something. It has to be about somebody. You can’t write jokes about puppies all the time. You can’t write jokes about bushes all the time. Some of these jokes have to be about people because that’s the most interesting topic,” he said.

“So, if I come back, I have to wait until I’m done [with TV]. And I’m not done,” Harvey noted. “I want to do one more [special]. I’d have to call it something like, ‘Well, This Is It’ or something like that.”