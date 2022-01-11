Click to share this via email

Lori Harvey is feeling the love on her 25th birthday.

The model shared a number of photos and videos from the surprise bash boyfriend Michael B. Jordan organized.

No detail was spared with white floral arrangements, “Lori’s 25th” menus and “25” located throughout the room.

Friends captured Harvey, whose birthday is on Jan. 13, entering the room to the surprise.

Instagram Story. Photo: @loriharvey/Instagram

Harvey also detailed hanging out with Normani and Ryan Destiny as well as the cocktails served.

Instagram Story. Photo: @loriharvey/Instagram

Instagram Story. Photo: @loriharvey/Instagram

In a separate Story, Harvey thanked the “Creed” star for planning the event.

“Thank you for my surprise party baby,” she wrote.

Instagram Story. Photo: @loriharvey/Instagram

The couple went Instagram official one year ago and has since shared steamy photos together.

Jordan also opened up to THR about finally finding out “what love was.”

“The situation for me was real enough [to share]. There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal”, Jordan said of taking the relationship public. “Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I’m happy.”