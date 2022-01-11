Click to share this via email

A woman’s claim to have found a duffle bag full of cash belonging to rapper Nelly has gone viral — but is it true?

Not according to Nelly himself, who responded to the claim by insisting it was bogus.

In a video that’s been making the rounds online, a man and woman allege to have found “Nelly’s bag” left behind at a St. Louis bowling alley, with “$300,000 in it.”

According to the man in the video, the woman returned the bag to Nelly — and complained that the rapper gave her a measly $100 as a reward.

Nelly, however, is denying any of that happened.

“Cap…SUUUUUUUPPPPPEEEEEERRRR CAAPPP,” he wrote in a comment to the video, posted on an Instagram gossip account.

“I didn’t lose s**t,” Nelly continued, adding, ” idk what bag or who’s [sic] bag they talkin bout but it dam show wasn’t mine.”