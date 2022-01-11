Netflix’s newest documentary will make you wary of online dating.

“The Tinder Swindler” dives into the world of catfishing as three women tell their story of being tricked by the same criminal.

“He was smart and funny and very impulsive,” said one woman of the man who posed an international billionaire.

“It felt like stepping into a movie,” another woman said of the date that included a private jet and five star hotel. “And then, in the middle of the night he said there was something he wants to tell me.”

The man asked for cash in the tens of thousands, claiming he had “threats against him.”

“That’s when police tell me the man I loved was never real. Everything is a lie.”

The mystery man followed up by sending threatening messages to each of the women who decided “we needed to get payback.”

“You double cross me, you’re going to pay for it,” a voice recording of the man says.

Netflix’s “The Tinder Swindler” is out Feb. 2.