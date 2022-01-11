Former child star Hayley Mills is celebrating the return of a familiar gold statue to her home.

Mills, known for such 1960s Disney hits as “The Parent Trap” and “That Darn Cat!”, was awarded a special juvenile Oscar for her performance in 1960’s “Pollyanna”. However, the miniature Academy Award went missing from her home in London more than three decades ago.

“In the late ’80s, I came to California to do a television series [Good Morning, Miss Bliss],” Mills told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. “When I came back from that first year, my little statuette had disappeared, and I never found it. And you know, it’s not something you can replace. They’ve broken the mold. I spoke to the Academy, and I said, ‘Well, look, give me a big one then!’ They said, ‘I’m sorry, it doesn’t work like that.'”

However, the Academy apparently had a change of heart, judging by some photos posted to the Academy’s Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Jan. 11, in which Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president David Rubin presents her with a replacement Oscar.

The Academy also shared some photos on Twitter.