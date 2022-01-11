Click to share this via email

Reese Witherspoon seems to have it all together.

Kicking off 2022, the mogul shared her four goals for the new year and what she is working towards.

“1. Start the day with a big glass of water. 2. Get 10 mins of outdoor light,” Witherspoon wrote. “3. Spend 30 – 60 mins reading without distraction everyday. 4. In bed by 10pm. *no late night TV binges. Try to get 8 hours of rest!”

A number of people agreed with Witherspoon, but it was Ina Garten’s hilarious response that most people related to.

“To quote @reesewitherspoon – that sounds great but I’m probably not doing any of those things! LOL!! My formula is easier to follow,” The Barefoot Contessa chef wrote.

“1. Drink more large cosmos 2. Stay up late watching addictive streaming series, 3. Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoku instead of reading a good book. 4. Spend more time (safely) with people you love. In a pandemic, I do what I can,” she added.

Garten went viral during isolation at the height of the pandemic by sharing her “favourite cocktail” with fans.

Mixing up a Cosmopolitan in a pitcher, Garten then poured it all into a massive martini glass.

“Stay safe, have a very good time, and don’t forget the cocktails,” she said ending the video.