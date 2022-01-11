Now that the Oscars will be returning to having a host, writer/director Judd Apatow is sharing his personal choice of who he thinks should host the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 11, Apatow announced that he’d love to see Steve Martin and Martin Short co-host the 2022 ceremony.

“It would be pure joy and we need that,” Apatow wrote.

I would like to see @SteveMartinToGo and Martin Short host. It would be pure joy and we need that. @TheAcademy https://t.co/xcNzcIp6Vh — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 12, 2022

During ABC’s executive session at Tuesday’s virtual edition of the Television Critics Association winter press tour, once again held virtually, Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, confirmed the awards would be abandoning its host-free format, but didn’t indicate who might be hosting this year (Jimmy Kimmel was the most recent Oscar host, helming the ceremony in 2018).

According to Erwich (via Variety), Oscar producer Will Packer “really has his pulse on popular culture and entertainment. I know he has a lot in store and we’ll have more details to share soon.”