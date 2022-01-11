The parents of “Jeopardy!” contestant Brayden Smith, who died last year at age 24, are suing the hospital where he underwent surgery prior to his death, which a malpractice lawsuit claims was “preventable.”

Smith became a favourite with fans during his five-game winning streak as one of the final contestants while longtime host Alex Trebek was still hosting; Trebek died in November 2020, while his final episode aired on Jan. 8, 2021.

Smith’s mother, Debbie Smith, confirmed that her son had died in a tweet she issued last February, without revealing the cause of death.

We are heartbroken to share that our dear Brayden Smith recently passed away unexpectedly. We are so grateful that Brayden was able to live out his dream on @jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/e5x18xGcxV — Debbie Smith (@debbieinlv) February 12, 2021

Now, she and husband Scott Smith have launched a lawsuit, listing Nevada physicians Godwin Ofikwu and Irfana Razzaq, as well as Dignity Health and St. Rose Dominican Hospital – San Martin Campus, as defendants.

“His last days were a nightmare. His death was preordained by the misconduct of doctors and nurses. None of this had to be,” reads the Jan. 11 lawsuit, obtained by E! News.

According to the suit, Brayden underwent surgery to remove his colon on Jan. 15, 2021, but “was never given heparin or anticoagulants post-surgery which was below the standard of care.”

The suit alleges that the medication would have prevented the pulmonary emboli, a type of blood clot, that contributed to his death on Feb. 5, 2021.

In addition, the suit claims that he “suffered severe and extreme physical pain and suffering prior to his death,” which was “a direct and proximate result of the negligence of Defendants.” Added the filing, “This is a very sad case about a young man whose death was preventable.”

Robert E. Murdock, attorney for the Smith family, told E! News, “Had a doctor or a nurse checked to make sure anticoagulants were actually ordered and given, Brayden would be alive.”

He added: “But this case is not just about death. Brayden suffered before he died because the hospital, its nurses, and the home health nurse, failed to teach and take care of this young man with a new Ostomy.”

The Scotts are suing for damages and legal fees, noting that they’ve incurred expenses for their son’s medical care, treatment and funeral costs, in addition to experiencing “emotional distress and pain and suffering as a result of the untimely death of their son.”