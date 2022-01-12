Click to share this via email

“Succession” star Brian Cox has a message for Rogers chair Edward Rogers.

The Globe and Mail obtained a Cameo clip recorded over the holidays in which Cox, who plays Logan Roy in the hit TV series, mocked Joe Natale as he was replaced by Tony Staffieri as president and CEO of Rogers Communications Inc. this week following a months-long discussion on the leadership the company.

Some drew comparisons between the Rogers controversy and “Succession”, as a synopsis for the show reads: “The Logan family is known for controlling the biggest media and entertainment company in the world. However, their world changes when their father steps down from the company.”

Cox said in the video, “Edward. This is from Suzanne,” seemingly referencing Mr. Rogers’ wife.

“Congratulations on your real-life ‘Succession’ at Rogers Communications. And also, having Joe Natale to f**k the f**k off,” he added, giving the camera a thumbs up.

“Well done, Edward. Congratulations.”

Cox was said to have charged $875 for the message.

Rogers’ spokesperson Jonathan Lowenstein told the publication that “the video was shared with Edward as a practical joke.”

The Globe and Mail added that spokespeople for Rogers Communications and Natale declined to comment, as did Loretta Rogers and her daughters, Martha Rogers and Melinda Rogers-Hixon.

The Cameo clip got quite the reaction on social media:

