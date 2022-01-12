Cody Simpson is finally returning to music.

On Tuesday, the Australian singer and athlete announced his new single “Nice to Meet You” will drop on Jan. 25, and will lead off his first full-length album since Free in 2015.

“I picked [the song] because I felt the title was appropriate,” Simpson told Billboard. “It being called ‘Nice to Meet You’, I just thought it was sort of a perfect re-introductory statement to me and my music.”

Simpson has had a busy schedule, including training for the Olympics, but he still found time to record the new album.

“I was given, like, a week off training, so I booked eight days in the studio, and we pretty much did the whole thing in that amount of time,” he said, adding of the sound, “It’s very, sort of, guitar-driven.”

Talking about the confessional quality of his music, Simpson said, “A lot of the themes and topics I’m talking about are very much related to romances I’ve had and relationships I’ve been in. Especially at this age, for me, those things mean a lot. And they’re a great source of inspiration.”

Back in 2019, Simpson put out the song “Golden Thing”, inspired by then-girlfriend Miley Cyrus, and he revealed that there are more songs on the album about her.

“Yeah, there are some on there, for sure,” he said. “I think there’s a couple inspired by a few different relationships I’ve had, whether recent or distant.

Finally, some have wondered if we’ll ever get to hear the rest of the music Simpson recorded in 2014 with Justin Bieber for an unreleased album.

“We haven’t really spoken about it a whole lot since then,” Simpson admitted. “I’d really like for people to hear that stuff one day, because it was very good. Maybe I should hit him up one day, because I think it would be cool. He’s heard a few of the songs on my upcoming record and was really happy about it.”