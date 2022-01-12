Britney Spears’ sister is breaking her silence on their family drama.

On Wednesday, Jamie Lynn Spears sat down for an interview with Juju Chang on “Good Morning America”, and opened up about the conservatorship battle surrounding her sister for the last decade.

“I was happy,” Jamie Lynn said of her reaction to the conservatorship being dissolved last year. “When it was put into place, I was 17 years old, I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that.”

She added, “I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

Asked about her involvement in the conservatorship, the 30-year-old explained, “There was a time when my sister asked me, of her trust and will, if I would be the person who assured that her boys got what they needed. Whether she’s in a conservatorship or not, that was a very normal thing, I thought. Once I realized that she’s in a conservatorship, I felt like I just didn’t want to be a part of until maybe she was out of the conservatorship. There was no me overseeing funds or something like that, and if that was then it was a misunderstanding, but either way I took no steps to be a part of it.”

The singer and “Sweet Magnolias” star continued, “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so. I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s gonna cause this much discord, why continue it?”

Asked if that meant she didn’t agree with the conservatorship at certain points, Jamie Lynn said, “It wasn’t about ‘agree with the conservatorship.’ Everyone has a voice and it should be heard, so if she wanted to talk to other people, then I did, I set that up… I even spoke to her legal team—her previous legal team—and that didn’t end well in my favour.”

She clarified, “I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without… You know, she has to walk through the door.”

Asked about the public rift between her and her sister, Jamie Lynn said, “That love is still there, 100 per cent.”

Wiping away tears, she added, “I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

During the interview, when asked about Britney’s state of mind, Jamie Lynn refused to speculate, telling Chang, “I can’t really speak to anyone else’s state of mind, I don’t think that’s fair.”

Looking back on her childhood in Britney’s shadow, Jamie Lynn explained how much she looked up to the pop star.

“I adored her. She felt like everything to me,” she said. “It was really important to me to, first off, honour my voice. I have to do it, or how else can I expect my daughters to stand up for themselves.”